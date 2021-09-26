iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Gap Up to $5.65

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $6.06. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 9,618 shares.

ICLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iClick Interactive Asia Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

The firm has a market cap of $557.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

