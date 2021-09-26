IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.61. IDEX reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.
On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.
IDEX stock opened at $216.68 on Thursday. IDEX has a one year low of $166.51 and a one year high of $235.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.
About IDEX
IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.
