ImageCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $105,190.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $173,698.70 and $105,190.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,592,726 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

