ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 402,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 21.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 729,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 129,364 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.90 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

