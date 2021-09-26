Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is in the business of mining, refining and the marketing of platinum group metals, especially platinum, as well as nickel, copper and cobalt. Implats is also involved in the secondary sourcing of material through Impala Refining Services which enables it to capitalise on the group’s competitive advantages in processing and refining. The group’s operations on the Bushveld Complex in South Africa (Impala Platinum, Marula Platinum, the Leeuwkop project and Two Rivers) and the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe (Zimplats and Mimosa) give it a significant base of attributable reserve and resource ounces of platinum. Implats also has investments in Aquarius Platinum Limited and its subsidiary Aquarius Platinum (South Africa) Limited which have PGM operations in southern Africa. There are also offshore exploration projects in Botswana, Mozambique, Madagascar and Canada. “

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

Shares of Impala Platinum stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17. Impala Platinum has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $21.17.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impala Platinum (IMPUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.