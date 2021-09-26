IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

IMV has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform market weight rating on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on IMV in a report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $1.38 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.88.

IMV stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. IMV has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $141.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 99.76% and a negative net margin of 11,386.18%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

