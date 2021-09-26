Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,235 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Incyte worth $17,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Incyte by 67.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,769 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth $40,635,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 52.2% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,032,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,871,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,924,000 after purchasing an additional 289,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Incyte by 65.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 436,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,681,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INCY opened at $69.00 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

