Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.44.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $21.10.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

