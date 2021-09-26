Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives $11.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,933. Infinera has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $338.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Infinera by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 28,808 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 121,616 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 329.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 289,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 221,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

