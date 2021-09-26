Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Increases Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Ingredion has raised its dividend by 15.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Ingredion has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ingredion to earn $6.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

INGR opened at $88.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

