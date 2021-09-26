Insider Buying: Berkut Minerals Ltd (ASX:BMT) Insider Buys A$52,300.00 in Stock

Berkut Minerals Ltd (ASX:BMT) insider Stephen Borness acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.52 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,300.00 ($37,357.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Berkut Minerals Company Profile

Berkut Minerals Limited engages in the exploration mineral properties in Scandinavia and Australia. It explores for cobalt, copper, gold, nickel, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Skuterud, Gladhammar, Lainejaur, Tunaberg, and Goshawk cobalt projects in Norway and Sweden; and the Mount Clement gold project in Western Australia.

