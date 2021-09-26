Insider Selling: Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Sells $212,940.00 in Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $263,775.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,000 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $248,710.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $269,175.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $272,175.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $269,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 5,000 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $181,000.00.

Shares of Alico stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. Alico, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $259.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. Alico had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 48.47%. Analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -833.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALCO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alico by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alico by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alico by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 60,644 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Alico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alico by 16.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALCO shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

