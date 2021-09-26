Insider Selling: AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $115.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $117.17. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.58.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,380,000 after acquiring an additional 375,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,256,000 after acquiring an additional 192,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,558,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,155,000 after acquiring an additional 43,146 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,064,000 after acquiring an additional 175,009 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,701,000 after acquiring an additional 31,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.