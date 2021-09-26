Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells $393,656.76 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 14,294 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $393,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a market cap of $966.87 million, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.43. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITOS shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.