Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells $393,656.76 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 14,294 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $393,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a market cap of $966.87 million, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.43. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
