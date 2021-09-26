Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $99,000 Stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,775 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $737,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 31,457 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $314.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.19.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

