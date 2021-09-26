Insight Advisors LLC PA Lowers Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in eBay were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at $1,847,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at $1,472,000. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 158,950 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $77.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.17.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.59.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

