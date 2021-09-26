Insight Advisors LLC PA Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPG. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $17,609,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $9,457,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $7,598,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $4,598,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $4,344,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $203.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $135.93 and a one year high of $206.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.79 and a 200 day moving average of $180.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

