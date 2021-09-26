Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 645 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 108,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,453,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.78.

NYSE UPS opened at $188.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $163.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $219.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.