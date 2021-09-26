Insights Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.78 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $8.78 million and $10,597.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00057242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00130467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043205 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 287,360,743 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

