Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 9,500 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $50,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.77. 857,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.22 and its 200-day moving average is $134.13.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.