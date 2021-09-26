Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $87.50 Million Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,290 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up about 2.5% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of TC Energy worth $87,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in TC Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 17,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in TC Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 87,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,471. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

