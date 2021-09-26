Intact Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,060 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Lightspeed POS worth $24,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSPD traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.17. The company had a trading volume of 767,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,055. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

