Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Intel were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $1,777,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in Intel by 241.8% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 20,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 50.2% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.37. The stock has a market cap of $219.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

