Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CEO Sells $12,760,600.11 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $119.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.49.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,516,000 after purchasing an additional 59,605 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.8% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 37,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

