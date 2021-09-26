Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,561 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $44,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,010. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.40.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $119.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.49. The company has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.