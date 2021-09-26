Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 62.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,287,000 after acquiring an additional 686,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.40.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $122.42. The company has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.95 and a 200-day moving average of $116.49.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,010. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

