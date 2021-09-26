International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.48 Million

Brokerages expect that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will announce sales of $76.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.48 million to $92.01 million. International Seaways posted sales of $99.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $299.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.74 million to $337.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $617.85 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $682.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in International Seaways by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 96.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in International Seaways by 99.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in International Seaways during the first quarter worth $228,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 302,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.06. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $492.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

