International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.56

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $0.56. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 7,856 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $4.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter.

International Stem Cell Corp. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of therapeutic and biomedical products. It operates through the following segments: Cosmetic Market, Biomedical Market and Therapeutic Market. The Cosmetic Market segment develops, manufactures and markets a cosmetic skin care products based on the company’s proprietary parthenogenetic stem cell technology and targeted small molecule technology.

