Investors Purchase High Volume of Quotient Call Options (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,033 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,049% compared to the average volume of 177 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 1.1% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 282,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 24.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Quotient by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Quotient by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $2.58 on Friday. Quotient has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Quotient had a negative net margin of 246.74% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Quotient will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on QTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

About Quotient

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

