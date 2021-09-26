Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 233.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 140.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:INVH opened at $39.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

