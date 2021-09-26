Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INVH. B. Riley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of INVH opened at $39.62 on Thursday. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $86,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

