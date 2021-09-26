Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Approximately 231,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,678,227 shares.The stock last traded at $39.76 and had previously closed at $40.46.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INVH. Zelman & Associates cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

