IOST (IOST) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. One IOST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $276.06 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOST has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.12 or 0.00316043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00056477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00128675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011779 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

