IoTeX Trading Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, IoTeX has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $644.98 million and approximately $407.19 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.70 or 0.00316057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00056620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00131148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011915 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.