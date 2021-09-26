iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 68,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.43. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

