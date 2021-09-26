iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 256,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,748,461 shares.The stock last traded at $159.97 and had previously closed at $160.48.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWD. S&T Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

