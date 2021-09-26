iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,407,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,512,000 after buying an additional 59,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,416,000 after acquiring an additional 320,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,444 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,509,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,054,000 after purchasing an additional 40,353 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,202,000 after purchasing an additional 410,968 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $117.86 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.82.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

