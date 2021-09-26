iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $18,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,372,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,413,000.

IJR traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $110.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,567,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,955. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

