Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Bought by Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 230.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,368,989 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349,435 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco comprises about 5.6% of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $20,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 750,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 178,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,557,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,383,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 322,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares during the period. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.21%. Analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.0029 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.