Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IVN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.06.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

TSE IVN opened at C$8.23 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$4.51 and a 1 year high of C$10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 31.28 and a quick ratio of 28.56. The firm has a market cap of C$9.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.67.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.