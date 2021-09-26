Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $836.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report $836.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $803.80 million and the highest is $863.90 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $600.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million.

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.07.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,766 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after buying an additional 28,009 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.35. 860,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,764. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $127.80 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 142.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

