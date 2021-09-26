Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Essentra plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FLRAF)

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essentra in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essentra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of FLRAF opened at $4.25 on Friday. Essentra has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of -0.54.

About Essentra

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

