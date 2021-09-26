Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on KAR Auction Services, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,931 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,379 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,253,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,633 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,563,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,347 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,797 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

