Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 31,837 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,379,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,837 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $244,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,777,000 after purchasing an additional 63,929 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $2,239,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,778,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.65. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $75.41 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total transaction of $1,359,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $12,272,276.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,025 shares of company stock valued at $47,752,727. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

