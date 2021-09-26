Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,444,470 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,157,504 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Union Pacific worth $977,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 877.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after buying an additional 579,168 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after buying an additional 579,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after buying an additional 560,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.17.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $203.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.35. The firm has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

