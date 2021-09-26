Jennison Associates LLC Has $204.07 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,659 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Walmart worth $204,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 552.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 136.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,051,930 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $145,460,880.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,925,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,170,917 shares of company stock worth $2,307,497,039. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $143.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $399.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.85 and its 200-day moving average is $141.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.17.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

