Jennison Associates LLC Has $249.35 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 862,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Linde worth $249,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Linde by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Linde by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Linde by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE:LIN opened at $310.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $317.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.