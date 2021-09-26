Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 1,879,974 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 42.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,307,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,879,974 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $567,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $3,733,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $2,093,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 626,102 shares of company stock worth $52,225,232.

NYSE RBLX opened at $83.22 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

