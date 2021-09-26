Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 2,892,008 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for 1.5% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned 3.94% of CrowdStrike worth $2,237,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 78.3% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,017,000 after buying an additional 40,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $17,582,060.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,742 shares of company stock valued at $88,223,242 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $261.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $289.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.36 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

