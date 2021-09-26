Jetcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $500,747.48 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $500,747.48 and $66,160.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

